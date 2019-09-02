Fire at Massy Arima

A fire at a Massy Stores branch in Arima was contained by police early this morning.

Sources say the fire began in the storage room at the outlet in Ridgewood Plaza on the Eastern Main Road at about 1.20 am and spread to the main store area.

Officers from Tunapuna and Arima responded and contained the fire but part of a neighbouring Royal Castle outlet was also damaged.

Fire officers are now processing the scene and fire prevention officers are trying to find out what caused the blaze.