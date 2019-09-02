EU, NGO work for safety of V’zuelan childrenrea

EU Ambassador Aad Biesebroek with Freely Give Foundation president Giselle Cox in Chaguanas last Monday.

GREVIC ALVARADO

For the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), the safety of Venezuelan refugee children in TT is of great importance, EU Ambassador Aad Biesebroek said last week during a visit to the Freely Give Foundation, in Longdenville, Chaguanas.

Biesebroek told Newsday that the EU was working together with Unicef and the Freely Give Foundation to support the education of young Venezuelans on Trinidadian culture and society.

He said it was a general support for the immigrant population in TT.

"It is currently the Venezuelan children who need more attention because of the political, economic and social situation in their country, but we are keeping an eye on all the immigrants in Trinidad and Tobago," said the head of the European delegation.

"We are working with UNHCR to support Venezuelans and Unicef with resources to help children enter the social system through educational organisations.”

The ambassador reported that they were also assisting in the Venezuelan registry.

He said with the government-driven registry of TT, it will be much easier to control and boost support for refugees in TT.

Representatives from the Child Line Organisation and Unicef, responsible for monitoring safe environments for children, were also present.

The Freely Give Foundation currently serves 35 Venezuelan and 20 Trinidadian children.

The young people born in Venezuela sang "Llevo tu luz y tu aroma en mi piel", the traditional music of their country.

Then, all the children, locals and and Venezuelans, joined their voices to sing We Are the World in a combined version between the English and Spanish languages.

In Spanish, the ambassador thanked the boys for singing, and for fighting alongside their parents for a better future.

Giselle Cox, president of the foundation, reported that it is six years old and in recent months began helping Venezuelan children.

She said at first the foundation was aimed at Trinidadian children, but as a result of the large number of Venezuelans they began to receive them.

"Our objective is to help humanity and now Venezuelan children need us and we are working to give them the best deal."

The foundation has two bilingual teachers, Venezuelan Maigualida Velasquez and Cuban Bettssy Nieves.

Cox told Newsday that the main support comes from Unicef, but also through private organisations.

She said the foundation teaches math, English, social studies and about the environment, among others.

"It is of great importance to me as a Venezuelan mother that such important organisations worldwide as the European Union and Unicef through local foundations such as the Freely Give, our children receive the love and education of this beautiful country as Trinidad and Tobago is," said Maigualida Velasquez.

"There is much thanks from Venezuelan parents because their children can learn of the culture and language for free, while they work to get ahead as a family," added Bettssy Nieves.

Jonathan McCarter-White, director, commented that the venue has a capacity to receive about 60 children. The headquarters has a multi-purpose room, a computer area, kitchen, recreation and a playground.

All of the children attend three days a week since, due to expenses, they cannot cover every day.

They are open from 8 am to 3 pm and children receive breakfast and lunch.

On Saturdays, they visit different areas so the children will know more about the country.