Duke quits PSA

PSA president Watson Duke PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

FROM November 30, Watson Duke will no longer be president of the Public Servants Association.

An emotional Duke made the announcement while fighting tears minutes ago at his Abercromby Street, Port of Spain Office days after facing sedition charges. Although he did not say who would be replacing, he said he will be stepping down to focus on leading the Progressive Democratic Patriots, and will become a full-time representative in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

“My people in Tobago need me. I have been short-changing them,” Duke said. “I need to do more for them. I need to represent them where ever they are struggling in life,”

Duke said with his focused leadership on the party, the PDP, which represents two electoral districts of the THA – Parlatuvier / L’Anse Fourmi / Speyside, and Roxborough / Delaford – will contest the two electoral seats, Tobago East and West, in the coming general election.

Duke said the laws in TT have been fashioned to benefit the elite and it was time the “peasants” had a decision on the legislation which is passed in the country.

“I consider myself a peasant. I have never been to Queen’s Royal College or Fatima or CIC. I am a yard man who has arisen through the ranks and has become someone. I stay true to my roots and true to my people. I believe that governance must take a face like one of us. One of us must actually be able to say that we are creating the legislative agenda for the people,” Duke said.

He said he intended to fight the government where it hurts the most – at the polls.

“That bank that they want to pull out at election time, and say I control Laventille, I control Penal, I control the West, when they pull at that bank they must find it empty,” Duke said.

He added that he also planned to contest seats in Trinidad, but did not specify which seats or who he has selected to represent them.

When asked, Duke said he will say more on the party’s intentions at its official launch in Tobago on October 6.