Darren likely out TKR opener Already without Dwayne, Munro….

West Indies' batsman Darren Bravo leaves the field escorted by a member of his team during the first session of day four of the second Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, Monday. (AP)

THE Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a huge blow this morning at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo, a crucial member of the TKR unit, was forced to retire hurt with concussion symptoms on day four of the second Test against India.

The left-hander was struck by a vicious bouncer to the back of his head on Sunday afternoon from Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Ironically, Bravo had just creamed Bumrah through the covers for a boundary in the fourth over this morning when he called to the dressing room for medical attention.

Bravo was playing confidently on 23 from 41 balls, with four fours, when he left the field and did not return.

West Indies were allowed to use Jermaine Blackwood as a concussion-sub for Bravo. It was just the second time the new ICC rule came into play. Last month Australian Steve Smith was also hit on his head in the 2nd Test of the Ashes series and had to retire hurt as well. The combative Aussie missed the third Test as he was not cleared by team doctors.

TKR are already weakened with the loss of captain Dwayne Bravo (injury) and Colin Munro (international duty). Dwayne suffered a broken finger to his non-bowling hand and is expected to do surgery. It is unknown how much games he will miss. Munro will miss the first three games as he has been called up for the New Zealand T20 series against Sri Lanka.

TKR start a three-match homestand against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (Wednesday), followed by the Jamaica Tallawahs (Friday) and St Lucia Zouks (Sunday).