C’bean, UK help on way to Bahamas

A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)

A British naval ship and a Caribbean assessment team are heading to The Bahamas to try to help after damage done by category five Hurricane Dorian.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Mounts Bay is a support ship, UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces Mark Lancaster said on Twitter.

The ship is designed to land Royal Marines and their equipment during amphibious operations. It is equipped with specialist personnel, stores, and transport and a helicopter, and has been in the region since June preparing for hurricane season.

The Caricom website said the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in Barbados has sent a team to the Bahamas to co-ordinate the regional response mechanism (RRM).

"CDEMA has maintained a high level of readiness in support of all participating states threatened by Hurricane Dorian. We took a decision to pre-deploy in this instance in view of the threat and after consultation with the Bahamas," said CDEMA head Ronald Jackson. "Being on the ground will allow the regional support to be mobilized immediately after the all clear. CDEMA deeply appreciates the support of the government of the United Kingdom to the Regional Response Mechanism."

CDEMA sent two rapid needs assessment teams to The Bahamas. These teams included representatives of CDEMA participating states (Antigua and Barbuda, and the Turks and Caicos Islands), the Caribbean Media Corporation, the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Pan American Health Organization, Port Managers Association of the Caribbean, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the University of the West Indies and the World Food Programme.

"This deployment is in direct response to a request from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The rapid needs assessment teams are expected to support assessments on the islands most impacted by Dorian in the aftermath of the event. The teams will support the government of the Bahamas in rapidly assessing the damage from the hurricane and in prioritizing needs.”