Caricom offers prayers, help to Bahamas

An image from social media of Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands. (Reuters)

CARICOM leaders offered sympathy and support to The Bahamas, which on Sunday was hit by category five hurricane Dorian, which left extensive damage across the islands of Abaco and yesterday was still pounding Grand Bahama.

Those sympathising included Caricom chairman Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St Lucia, said the Caricom website.

“Prime Minister Chastanet, whose island was spared the wrath of Dorian when it made its passage through the Lesser Antilles early last week, wrote on his Facebook page ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in the Bahamas and Florida.’”

The statement also noted earlier pleas by The Bahamas' Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for residents on the island of Grand Bahama to leave high-risk zones immediately as the hurricane made landfall.

"Grand Bahama, those individuals in the West End area, this is your last warning. We have made all necessary arrangements, at least 13 shelters available. May God bless us all,” said Minnis. He said residents of the Abacos who refused voluntary evacuation were in for the long haul.

Minnis said it was the saddest day of his life.

“I just want to say as a physician, I've been trained to withstand many things but never anything like this.”

He was hopeful local buildings could withstand the hurricane, whose power he noted.

"We are facing a hurricane, one that we've never seen in the history of the Bahamas. There will be gusts in excess of 200 mph. We have some of the best standards of home-building within this region. Our homes are built to withstand at least 150mph. So this will put us to the test that we have never confronted before. The extreme surge of about 20 feet –. that's higher than the average roof of our homes here in the Bahamas.”

Caricom said Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his support to the Bahamas, his own country having been wrecked in 2017 by Hurricane Maria, which killed 30 people and caused millions of dollars in damage.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of The Bahamas in this time of profound anxiety. I urge all the residents to take heed of the advice of the authorities. This is not a hurricane to take chances with. We shall stand in total solidarity with our dear brothers and sisters should they need our assistance.”

Skerrit urged developed countries to act against climate change.

"Again, I reiterate the call for the countries of the developed world to take action in relation to climate change. Why can't the Paris Accord be implemented?"

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a social media statement, said he had contacted Minnis to offer prayers and support. “We stand with the people of the Bahamas in this time of great threat and pledge our support in their time of recovery.”

Caricom said the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour (mph) and is moving west at seven mph. It quoted the NHC as saying, "A slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco today and the move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.”

The NHC said Dorian was “an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane," with fluctuations in intensity expected.

"Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days," the NHC said. "The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”