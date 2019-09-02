Ali Khan back for TKR’s title defence

YOU ARE bound to attract attention when you get Kumar Sangakkara out with your first ever delivery in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League). That’s how Ali Khan, the electric pacer from United States, first made the headlines.

Khan switched from Guyana Amazon Warriors to the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018, and under Dwayne Bravo’s leadership, bagged 16 wickets in 12 games to finish in the top-five wicket takers of last year’s edition. Khan is a Pakistan-born American national, who has represented his adopted homeland in a number of matches, including those at the KA Auty Cup - the first and longest running international cricketing fixture in North America.

Khan made his name with his pace-bowling prowess, and was among the earliest players from the US to be picked in the CPL. A number of injuries have come in the way of Khan’s progress as a full-time cricketer, but he has fought through them to be picked by Trinbago Knight Riders, as a replacement for Montserrat-born Guyanese fast bowler Ronsford Beaton, in 2018.

Khan was a part of the Canada Global Twenty20 tournament, playing for Winnipeg Hawks, where he spent a lot of time working on his skills alongside Pakistan legend Waqar Younis. Bravo, the TKR captain, also helped Khan polish his skills, according to the Ohio-based cricketer.

“(Dwayne) Bravo and Waqar Younis, working with them, that has helped me a lot,” Khan told ESPNcricinfo in an interview. “They gave me a lot of confidence from day one, saying, ‘You are the leader of the attack.’; I was very confident when I was on the field and they were always supporting me, no matter if I go for runs or don’t get wickets or anything. They were always supporting me so I think that helped me a lot to get through all the games”.

Khan would be rearing to make the most out of the platform he created for himself last season, and spearhead the Knight Riders in their journey to defend the title.