$40m paid to ‘surplus’ UTT workers?

THE EDITOR: The new academic and school year begins today.

And when Parliament resumes soon after, these questions should be posed to Education Minister Anthony Garcia:

What is the number of teaching and non-teaching staff that are to be considered “surplus”’ or “redundant” at the University of TT (UTT)?

How much taxpayers’ money in salaries and other allowances have been spent on them since they were categorised as such in January 2018 to date?

In his last media release on July 21, UTT’s acting chairman Prof Clement Imbert revealed that the university is spending about $2 million a month in salaries and allowances to 199 “surplus” workers.

Does that figure now amount to $40 million spent so far to pay “redundant” workers, Garcia?

FATIMAH MOHAMMED

Cunupia