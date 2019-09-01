Youths on the march in Tobago

The Independence Day parade along Claude Noel Highway, Tobago.

SPLENDOUR, showmanship and precision dominated yesterday's 57th Independence anniversary parade in Tobago.

The event, which began at 8.30 am at the parade ground alongside the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, saw armed detachments from the TT Regiment, Coast Guard, Defence Force and Police Service, march in impeccable style before a thoroughly appreciative audience, most of whom had gathered at the venue about an hour before the start time.

Unarmed detachments from the Fire Service, Prisons Service, Scouts Association and Pentecostal Crusaders were also on hand to lend their skill to the parade.

Not to be left out were the mechanical units and appliances from the Cadet Force, TT Red Cross Society and Tobago Emergency Management Agency.

Tobago East MP and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy; Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and his wife Catherine, Tobago House of Assembly presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and Elizabeth Wyke, wife of Chief of Defence Staff Colonel Darnley Wyke, headed the list of dignitaries.

Charles, dressed in national colours, took the salute and inspected the parade.

Others in attendance included executive members of the assembly, former chief secretary Hochoy Charles, acting Deputy Police Commissioner Sharon Blake-Clarke and Deputy Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan.

The Regiment's Lt Col P Ganesh, a 30-year army veteran, presided over the parade. He was assisted by Lt Cdr Torinio Tracey.

Steeped in reverence and protocol, the parade is a highlight of the annual Independence Day observance. And this year was no exception.

Under brilliant sunshine, the meticulously-attired servicemen and women of the various detachments, assembled at the ground, north of the stadium.

They were then led by the drill chief onto the ground and placed in the positions in which their detachments were to be drawn up.

Led by the drum corps of the Cadet Force, members of the armed contingent marched amid rousing applause from spectators. They were followed the unarmed contingents, which were accompanied by the drum corps of the Boys' and Girls' Brigade.

Spectators said they were very pleased with the calibre of the marching as well as the large number of young people involved in this year's parade.

"This is what it is really about, teaching the young ones discipline. Look how nice they looking marching," a Plymouth woman said.

"I hope they keep it up and do not go astray. They are an example for the others."

The contingents' marched to Kes Dieffenthaller's Savannah Grass, Patrice Roberts' Sweet Fuh Days and other popular soca tunes.

After the official parade at the stadium, the Cadet band led the detachments on a brisk march along the Claude Noel Highway, onto Wilson Road, then to Garden Side car park, Scarborough.

Spectators from Calder Hall, Bagatelle, Darrel Spring and other neighbouring villages lined the parade route cheering on the groups.

Many of them used their cellphones to capture the event.

Encouraged by the villagers' support, police motorcycle riders and other groups performed antics to the delight of the crowd.

Unfortunately, two of the riders skidded along the highway and were thrown off of their bikes, but they were not seriously hurt.

In a fun gesture, fire officers also used a spout in an appliance to sprinkle water on spectators along the route.

While some people tried to run away from the truck's path, others, particularly children, welcomed the sprinkles in the spirit of the observance.

"Nothing eh wrong with a little blessing for my country. Fifty seven years is not a very long time for a country to be independent but we are getting there," an elderly woman said.