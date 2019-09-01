TTPost a failure

THE EDITOR: The time has come for the people at the top of this dysfunctional organisation, TTPost, from Le Hunte to Eula Rogers, chairman of the board, and senior management, to resign. They have failed TTPost and the people of TT. TTPost is a shambles. After international packages arrive at Piarco it takes three weeks to process them which is not even Third World standard. I have contacted Le Hunte and nothing in response. They are all being paid for failure. Dr Rowley do not reward failure. Clear the decks. Get in people who will succeed.

COLIN WILLS

via email