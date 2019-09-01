Teach children the national pledge

THE EDITOR: On this 57th anniversary of gaining independence, my wish for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is to see in the schools a revival where every morning after the playing of the national anthem, all students recite the national pledge. The national pledge, which was written for school children, is not known to many current students and I believe that in reciting and studying it we will notice a curb in school violence and bad behaviour. Many students today display behaviour contrary to what is written in our national pledge.

The National Pledge

written by Marjorie Padmore

I solemnly pledge

To dedicate my life

To the service of God

And my country.

I will honour

My parents, my teachers,

My leaders and my elders

And those in authority.

I will be

Clean and honest

In all my thoughts,

My words and my deeds.

I will strive

In everything I do

To work together with my fellowmen

Of every creed and race

For the greater happiness of all

And the honour and glory

Of my country.

KIRK BUDHOORAM

San Fernando