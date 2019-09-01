Teach children the national pledge
THE EDITOR: On this 57th anniversary of gaining independence, my wish for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is to see in the schools a revival where every morning after the playing of the national anthem, all students recite the national pledge. The national pledge, which was written for school children, is not known to many current students and I believe that in reciting and studying it we will notice a curb in school violence and bad behaviour. Many students today display behaviour contrary to what is written in our national pledge.
The National Pledge
written by Marjorie Padmore
I solemnly pledge
To dedicate my life
To the service of God
And my country.
I will honour
My parents, my teachers,
My leaders and my elders
And those in authority.
I will be
Clean and honest
In all my thoughts,
My words and my deeds.
I will strive
In everything I do
To work together with my fellowmen
Of every creed and race
For the greater happiness of all
And the honour and glory
Of my country.
KIRK BUDHOORAM
San Fernando
Reply to "Teach children the national pledge"