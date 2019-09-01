Stunning moments in CPL history `

TKR batsman Colin Munro bats during the 2018 Hero CP

WE are on the verge of the seventh edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 Tournament and it has brought us some spectacular moments over the past six years. Newsday highlights some of these jaw dropping moments that makes CPL one of the most anticipated sporting events in the Caribbean.

Russell destroys TKR at the Oval

It is always a special moment for a player to get a hat-trick in a match or score a century. Andre Russell of the Jamaica Tallawahs achieved both in one match. Playing against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) during the 2018 Hero CPL at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Trinidad, the home team were motoring along on 216/3 in the 20th over before Russell made his first major statement in the match. Russell snatched the wickets of Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin to earn a hat-trick. At the time most people thought the hat-trick would have had little impact on the result, as TKR closed on a massive 223/6 in 20 overs. However, those five or ten runs Russell saved in the last over proved crucial.

In reply, Tallawahs were facing defeat on 41/5 in the seventh over when Russell came to the middle and played one of the most destructive innings in the history of T20 cricket. The sold out Friday night crowd at the Oval stood in shock, as Russell got to his century in 40 deliveries – the fastest century in CPL history. Russell ended on 121 not out off 49 balls with six fours and 13 sixes to help Tallawahs to 225/6 in 19.3 overs and pull off an astonishing victory. It is the highest run chase ever in the CPL.

The unplayable seven footer Irfan

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan bowled the most economical four-over spell in T20 cricket playing for the Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval in Barbados in the 2018 CPL. Bowlers who end their four-over spell with ten or 15 dot balls would consider it a good day at the office. That was not enough for the seven foot, one inch bowler who ended his four-over spell with 23 dot balls to end with amazing figures of four overs, three maidens, one run and two wickets.

After the Tridents posted 147/6 batting first, Irfan’s spell restricted the Patriots to 18/2 after seven overs as the fast bowler got the prized wicket of Chris Gayle for a first ball duck in the first ball of the innings, before dismissing Evin Lewis for one in the third over of the match. Despite the brilliance from Irfan, the Patriots mounted a comeback getting to 148/4 in 18.5 overs to wrap up the win.

Teenager Rashid takes 1st CPL hat-trick

It took five years for the first CPL hat-trick to happen as one of the most talented young spinners in the world accomplished the feat. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, 18, playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors deceived the Jamaica Tallawahs batsmen on the night of September 6, 2017 in eliminator one at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the 15th over of the match the moment came for the spinner as he completely outfoxed the trio of Andre McCarthy (14), Jonathan Foo (duck) and Rovman Powell (duck). The batsman were all bowled playing forward as they misjudged the flight and spin. When he completed the hat-trick he ran down to the boundary in delight with all his team-mates chasing him.

Tallawahs eventually made a competitive 168/8, before Amazon Warriors got to 169/5 in 17.5 overs to prevail by five wickets.

Red Steel meltdown

Only a few games into the inaugural 2013 tournament fans witnessed the lowest score in the history of the CPL. For TT Red Steel fans (changed to Trinbago Knight Riders after 2015 tournament) it was not a pretty sight as the TT franchise was bundled out for 52 against Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval.

The TT batsmen dismissed fell for 13, 0, 1, 11, 5, 9, 0, 0, 1 and 6. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh was the chief destroyer grabbing six wickets for six runs in four overs with one maiden.

It was not all smooth sailing for the Tridents, but the home team got to 53/6 in eight overs. Fast bowler Fidel Edwards also got a five-wicket haul getting five wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

Munro hits 1st century by overseas player

Colin Munro from New Zealand, the rock of the TKR batting line up since 2016, was unknown to most cricket fans before that tournament.

Munro became the first overseas player to score a CPL hundred when he cracked 100 not out off 65 deliveries with seven fours and six sixes against Amazon Warriors at the Queen’s Park Oval in 2016. His superb knock was not enough to help TKR to victory as TKR posted 162/5, before Amazon Warriors responded with 166/4 in 19.2 overs.

Munro has been one of the top scorers in the CPL since the 2016 tournament.

Darren goes berserk

Chasing 213 for victory would be impossible for most teams in a T20 contest. It also seemed impossible for TKR against St Lucia Stars last year at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia needing 85 from 30 deliveries. The 16th over changed the match, as Bravo hit his friend and countryman Kieron Pollard for five sixes in one over to put TKR back in the contest. TKR eventually got to 218/5 in 19.5 overs with Bravo ending unbeaten on 94 off 36 balls with six fours and ten sixes.

Pollard would have thought his effort of 65 not out off 23 balls with one four and seven sixes was enough to help his team to victory.