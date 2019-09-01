Stick with present Windies Lara praises quality Indian bowling but tells CWI –

WEST Indies batting legend Brian Lara says in his playing days he never had to face fast bowlers of the quality shown by the current crop of Indian pacers in India’s current tour of the West Indies.

West Indies are currently having a tough Test series against India. After losing the first Test in Antigua, West Indies are struggling in the second Test in Jamaica after two days. After India was dismissed for 416 in the first innings, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ran through the West Indies batting with six wickets including a hat-trick. West Indies closed on 87/7. India also have pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to lean on.

Yesterday, speaking to the media before Bumrah’s devastating spell,at his residence, in Port of Spain ,during an Independence Day open house sale for charity, Lara said, “I think what people have to understand is that this Indian team is not a bad team, it is a very good team. Even I can say, I don’t know what Sir Vivian Richards would say or any other past player would say, but we would not (have) come across an Indian attack that is so well endowed in terms of their fast bowling, they got some top class bowling.”

He believes the current crop of West Indies players must get more time to prove themselves, but Cricket West Indies must let the players feel a sense of security.

“I would like to see us stick with this present team. Try to a build a strong team around them, give them 18 months, give them two years. Let them know that as well that you are giving them a couple years to get set. It may give them that security to now go out and express themselves, but I sense there is a little bit of insecurity within the team and I think the West Indies Cricket Board wouldn’t go wrong by doing that.”

The Test match batting record holder says people are expecting more consistent performances from the team. “I would not say our team is a young team. I think it is a team with a few guys that have some Test matches under their belt and you would have wanted by now for them to come around, but we got to give them time in the right environment and I don’t believe they are in the right environment to understand what it takes to be a Test cricketer.”

Lara said because players are being selected for West Indies with little first class experience they must be given time to develop. “If you go back to my playing days it will take me hundreds and records to even sit on the bench for the West Indies cricket team. These youngsters are getting opportunities with not much behind their back, so you have to give them time. If you push them there you have to give them the chance to get their career going. What I will hope is that they create a stronger environment off the field so the guys who are not in the West Indies team now do not make it easy for them to get in. Make sure they do what is necessary to get into a West Indies team.”

Lara said 20 or 30 years ago players needed to score a lot of runs, take plenty wickets and be an excellent fielder in first class cricket to get into the West Indies team. Lara said he had to wait two years to get selected for the West Indies after performing at a high level for TT in the regional competition.