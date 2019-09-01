Savannah Independence parade a hit

Cheering Trinis: Spectators cheer during the Independence Day parade at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

In what has been described by the public as one of the largest turnouts in recent times, the Grand Stand at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain was packed to capacity as spectators made sure to come early and get preferred seats for yesterday's Independence Day parade.

The gates opened to the public shortly after 7 am as throngs of people clad in red, white and black made their way to the stand, eager to witness TT's protective services in action, as the seats in the public sections were filled within minutes.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and wife Sharon were greeted with uproarious applause as they were welcomed by National Security Minister Stuart Young on arrival to the parade grounds just before 8 am.

The parade was a historic one as it saw the display of the prison service's consecrated flag, along with the other arms of the protective services on the parade grounds.

President Paula-Mae Weekes was also greeted with applause as parade commander and head of the Coast Guard Captain Douglas Archer and acting Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel accompanied her to perform the inspection of the ranks.

During the parade members of the Defence Force thrilled the audience with their musical prowess as they performed classic and contemporary soca and calypso hits, moving the spectators to a frenzy in the stands.

While in previous years the display of the Fire Service vehicles were the main attraction for the parade, the police K9 Unit quickly stole the show, drawing a variety of responses from surprise and awe from the audience.

Despite a 15-year absence from the parade, the dogs and their handlers were welcomed with a resounding round of applause from spectators when they put their timing, precision and training on display.

Thirteen officers and Alsatian dogs, led by Sgt Donawa of the K9 Unit showcased their skills with various drills and formations to the delight of spectators.

The fly past featured fixed wing planes and helicopters from the Air Guard drew more applause from spectators, as motorcycle police officers drove past in formations.

Sunday Newsday spoke to longtime spectator Angela Harris who said she was thoroughly impressed with the presentation and organisation of the protective services.

"It was a really nice presentation and I'm not just saying that. I've been coming to this (parade) years now but this is really one of the best displays I've seen so far and I really look forward to coming again."

Sunday Newsday also spoke to Joanna Meade who said while last year was the first parade she attended, there was a dramatic improvement in the quality and organisation of the display.

"I really liked the police motorcycle display. I've only started coming since last year but I can see there was definitely a lot more organisation and communication between the different arms in getting the show done right."

The parade route left the grand stand and marched through streets in downtown Port of Spain, before finishing their march at the St James Police Barracks. Hundreds later returned to the savannah in the evening for the Ansa McAl independence fireworks display.