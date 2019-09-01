Restoration works preserving our history

THE EDITOR: I am incredibly relieved to read recent reports that the government was able to finalise the refurbishment of Whitehall, restoring it, I dare say, to a state that surpasses its former glory. Whitehall has a rich history in TT, being one of our Magnificent Seven buildings. It was originally called Rosenweg and was built in 1904, making it 115 years old. In 1954, it was purchased by the government and served as the seat of office of our first prime minister at the time of independence. It entered a state of disrepair and was abandoned due to a leaking roof in 2009.

The present government began restoration works through Udecott in 2018. It appears this government honestly recognises the importance of preserving this country's rich historical buildings, since Whitehall isn't the only jewel getting a face-lift. Stollmeyer's Castle restoration was recently completed, while President's House and the Red House are due for completion shortly.

These restoration works aren't cheap, especially at a time of cost-cutting. The restoration of Whitehall was done at a cost of $32 million. However, I believe that due to the historic and symbolic nature of this building the cost is more than fair. In Dr Rowley's words at the opening ceremony, “Symbolism is important, history is important because it connects you to who you are."

