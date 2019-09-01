Protecting mental health of our police

THE EDITOR: Armed with an amalgamation of skill sets to maintain law and order in our society, there is an expectation that the police perform their high-risk roles effectively, with 100 per cent precision.

Further, they often satisfy our unreasonable expectations of them to act (informally) as our personal judges, lawyers, priests and even counsellors, thus going above and beyond the call of duty.

Based on the uniqueness and complexity of the job, the role of the police is arguably the most high-stressed job that exists. When the stressful nature of this job mixes with existing personal stresses, officers can experience a complex cocktail of mental health challenges.

As recent as the last half of 2018, the police were plunged into mourning as two of their own died by suicide. Separately, we also remember the tragic murder-suicide involving two others. In 2019, the shooting deaths of civilians who were deemed to be “questionable” by the police also have an impact on officers’ psyche.

While these misfortunes (as well as disproportionate use of force) are extreme examples that highlight the importance of addressing the mental health needs of the police, other examples are telling. Our first responders are perpetually thrusted into cases of homicide, vehicular accidents, kidnappings or domestic abuse.

Involvement in and exposure to the aforementioned can trigger the development of negative mental, emotional and behavioural symptomology. International studies proport that at least 40 per cent of officers exposed to a significantly stressful case can develop distressing reactions within a year’s follow-up.

Prolonged patterns of these presentations have qualified officers or diagnoses such as: depression, acute stress disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder. Based on one study, 15-18 per cent of NYPD officers present with such psychological fallouts of their job. TT police may be no different.

On a lesser, non-pathological scale, chronic stress, burnout, decreased social activity or even a breakdown in personal relationships may be experienced. For these reasons, the mental health of our officers must be protected. It is with this acknowledgement, psychological application within the service (forensic psychology) bears international merit.

While an occasional drink or two has been deemed as an “acceptable” stress reliever, self-medication to overcome or mask repeated emotional and mental disruption is a harmful coping mechanism.

Commendable was Insp Michael Seales’ (immediate past president of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association) public call for police to utilise the mental health services that are afforded to them through the association. We must continue to encourage and guide our police to seek professional protection of their mental health.

Equipped with clinical and counselling tools, psychologists who practise in the police realm exist to service the mental health needs of the police. We gladly become coaches, comforters, supporters and crisis/anger managers.

We also successfully intervene using evidence-based techniques such as psycho-education, talk therapy, critical incident stress management, as well as the formation and training of peer support groups. Also serving as a plus in accessing services from us psychologists: the feature of confidentiality.

Because mental health is not just the absence of a mental disease, encouragement should also span to “preventative maintenance.” Routine mental health check-ups allow for our police to experience effective stress management and overall positive psychological well-being. In turn, productivity will be maintained and our police may increasingly relish in rewarding experiences.

BRITTENEY CAYENNE

forensic psychologist

(law enforcement specialisation)