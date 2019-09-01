North Coast Bailey bridge closed

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has advised that the Bailey bridge along the North Coast Road at the 11.5 kilometre mark is closed until further notice.

In a statement, the ministry said the closure was necessary because of further land slippage along the slope.

The ministry said single-lane traffic was currently in effect and motorists are advised to proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers; comply with instructions from the police on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic; drive at a reduced speed on approaching the work zone; and be aware of heavy equipment entering and exiting the site.