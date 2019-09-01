MSJ to repeal Sedition Act

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah presents the party's local government election candidates for Point Fortin. From left, Steven Bassant, Crystal Burnley, Abdulah, Brian Campbell and Wayne Cyrus.

WITH the theme of ‘Freedom Day is Coming,’ the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) presented four candidates who will be contesting the next local government elections.

Political leader of the MSJ, David Abdulah, his party was the only one to provide freedom from mental slavery in TT.

He also said the MSJ plans to repeal the Sedition Act.

“It is used to harass and intimidate people of the country. The days of colonialism has no place in an independent Trinidad and Tobago.”

“We must get rid of all the old colonial laws...57 years of Independence we have a Sedition Act which was a colonial act passed in 1920, following strikes in November 1919,” Abdulah said.

He also said the MSJ intends to legalise marijuana and ensure that one sector of society does not take control of the industry when it is legalised.

Abdulah was speaking at the MSJ's headquarters on on Lord Street, San Fernando on Saturday evening where local government candidates for the Point Fortin Borough were presented. They include: Brian Campbell for Briton/Vessigny; Wayne Cyrus for Siparia East/San Francique South; Steven Bassant for Siparia West/ Fyzabad and Crystal Burnley for Erin.

Abdulah said the ruling People's National Movement and the Opposition United National Congress were bragging about nation-building when they were responsible for destroying the country.

“They are the reason why this country cannot unite as one is because they divide the country on the basis of race and we have to emancipate ourselves from those chains,” he said.

He said Dr Rowley spoke about a new society which included job loss at the University of TT (UTT) and sent home 10,000 workers at Petrotrin.

"The new society sent home hard working dedicated workers of TT, including workers from Agostini and Unilever. We have to do away with new society and bring about social justice to the nation,” Abdulah said.

He also said with the start of the new academic year, parents have been struggling and the MSJ has reached out to them to assist in the purchase of school books and other items.

Quoting TT's first Prime Minister, the late Dr Eric Williams', Abdulah said the future of the country was in the children's book bags, adding, "

“When a parent had to spend $2,000 or $3,000 on a child, they must get up to $10,000 when they have two or three children. So the question is, can the parents afford to put books in the book bag?”

He said the MSJ will standardise textbooks so there will not be new editions of the same books which leave parent struggling to get new textbooks every academic year.

“What about the single parents out there and those who are unemployed? Where are they getting money to send their children to school?” he asked.

Chairman of the MSJ, Gregory Fernandez, said the party will also be contesting local government elections in Diego Martin and San Juan/Laventille. “Switch-voters, non-voters, swing-voters and first-time voters, MSJ is the party for you,” Fernandez said.