Minister toasts municipal police

Kazim Hosein

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein has urged municipal police officers to respect their families and continue to be courteous to citizens.

The minister was speaking at the ministry’s Independence Day celebrations at Kent House, Maraval on Saturday.

Hosein said he felt a “great sense of pride” because of the achievements made by the municipal police and reinforced the importance of community policing throughout the country.

He also congratulated the contingent of municipal police officers which marched at the annual military parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, earlier in the day.