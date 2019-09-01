Lara, 50, stars at the Oval today

CHILDREN who never got the chance to see Brian Lara bat during his career will get the opportunity today when the Bravo XI and the Pollard XI face off at the Queen’s Park Oval, in St Clair, at 11 am.

Lara, who turned 50 earlier this year, will line up for the Bravo XI in a T20 match where The Selector App will make its debut.

The Selector App will introduce the Fan Decision System, giving fans the chance to make game-time decisions like picking the captain, calling the toss, choosing the batting order and making bowling changes.

People will enter the Oval free once The Selector App is downloaded on their phone.

The app was launched at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, on Friday. Matthew Quinn, CEO of The Selector App, said a question will be asked to the fans on the big screen at the Oval giving everyone a chance to respond and the results will determine what happens in the match. For example, fans will be asked who do you want to bowl the second over while the first over is being bowled. By the end of the first over based on votes from the fans it will be determined who will bowl the second over.

The event is being sponsored by The Selector App, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Sunshine Snacks. The match is also being used as a warm up match for TKR that is preparing for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which starts on Wednesday. Dwayne Bravo may not play today as he is nursing a finger injury on his left hand.

He is expected to be ready for TKR’s opening CPL match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen’s Park Oval, at 7 am, on Wednesday.