Indarsingh condemns Duke’s arrest

Rudranath Indarsingh

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has condemned the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard to instruct the police to charge Public Service Association president Watson Duke for sedition.

In a statement, Indarsingh said the decision to charge Duke was an attack on the trade union movement.

Duke was charged with sedition on Friday and was granted bail in the sum of $250,000.

Indarsingh said it was a coincidence that the instruction to charge Duke came mere days after he criticised the Prime Minister’s statements on the work ethic of public servants.

He also questioned if Duke’s arrest was aimed at sending a message that law enforcement agencies will be used to intimidate and stop any type of protest by the trade union movement, the Opposition and law abiding citizens who may wish to demonstrate against the deepening economic crisis and mismanagement of the Government.

“Are we witnessing a reign of terror and dictatorship… anyone who dares to speak out will be arrested and prosecuted?” Indarsingh asked.

He also said the decision to charge the PSA president reeked of undermining freedom of expression guaranteed in the Constitution.

Indarsingh said he is extremely worried and concerned workers’ and trade unions’ rights to engage in peaceful marches and demonstrations and to assemble will be taken away.