Garcia: Education Ministry committed to cadets

Edcuation Minister Anthoney Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has assured regional cadet commandants that the ministry remained committed to supporting the work of cadets in schools.

He gave the assurance to a group of 20 regional commandants who paid a courtesy call on the minister at the Education Ministry, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, last week Thursday.

“We continue to work and encourage our principals and teachers to promote cadets in our schools throughout Trinidad & Tobago. We are aware of the many benefits of our students joining the Cadets and its impact on their discipline, values and morals,” Garcia said.

After the courtesy call, the group held discussions with the minister, the ministry’s permanent secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons and Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan.

The Caribbean Commandants’ Conference is hosted annually by the Caribbean Cadet Association throughout the region where there is an established Cadet Force/Corps.

TT hosted the 32nd conference last week under the the: Creating Experiences for Tomorrow’s Leaders.