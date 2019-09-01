Duke vows to continue the struggle

PSA president Watson Duke leaves Port of Spain Magistrates' Court with his wife Kim after he appeared on a sedition charge on Friday.

PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke has vowed to continue "the struggle for justice, peace and bread" until there is a change in Government.

In a post on his Facebook page, Duke thanked those who took time to pray for him and his family during his "time of tortute and detention."

"Sincere thanks to all the men, women, youths etc in Tobago and Trinidad who took time out to pray for me and my family during my time of torture and detention.

"I am back now on my feet and I will be continuing the struggle for justice, peace and bread until we the citizens have a Government by the people...for the people...of the people."

Duke was arrested last week Monday and charged with sedition on Friday. He appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate and was granted $250,000 bail.

The PSA president had to be hospitalised on three occasions during his period of detention after he complained of feeling unwell.