70 cops escape death Griffith says officers' lives on the line

CoP's support: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith celebrates his officers during an Independence Day toast at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith continued his call for more public support for the police yesterday, as he delivered his address for the Prime Minister's Independence Day toast to the nation at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain yesterday.

Griffith said over the past year, there were over 40 incidents where police officers were shot at and called for greater understanding and compassion for the police as they protect and serve.

"What we ask of this country is just for a little bit of compassion and understanding that the officers are people. People often find ways to look after the well-being of criminal elements, just for everyone's information within the past year, there have been 40 occasions where criminals have shot at police officers.

"Over 70 police officers could have been killed in the line of duty, had it not been for the grace of God and their training. Thankfully not one was killed over the past year and it says a lot, but it wouldn't make headline news. I ask all let's start adding some care, compassion and support to the men and women who put their lives on the line on a daily basis for this country."

Referring to police officers who died in the line of duty, he asked the public to be more considerate of the police and the challenges they face as they enforce the law.

"I don't want police officers to die for this country, I want them to live for this country. That's why we need the tools, the training and the technology. We are moving the police service forward and we will continue to do so."

Griffith also announced that there was a five to 10 per cent decrease in every major crime, including murder, for the year thus far when compared to the same period last year. He said while this was not reason to become complacent, it was testament that the police were on the right track in the fight against crime.