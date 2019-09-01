4 Trinis to receive UWI doctorates

Ewart Williams

Former Central Bank governor Ewart Williams, music producer Pelham Goddard, attorney Maxine Williams and mathematician Professor Emeritus Harold Ramkissoon are to receive honorary doctorates from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The honourees are recognised for contributions in their fields to the region.

Ewart Williams, an economist, served a Central Bank governor for two five-year terms until 2012, after spending 30 years working at the International Monetary Fund. He will receive a doctor of laws degree for leadership and service to the region. He is currently chairman of UWI, St Augustine council and a director of the TT International Finance Centre. He received a Chaconia gold medal – the country's second highest national award – last year.

Goddard, founder of the renowned band Charlie's Roots, songwriter, producer and steelband arranger will receive a doctor of letters for his work in music production and entertainment. He is currently the arranger for Exodus steelband and his produced classic calypsoes for calypsonians David Rudder – a headliner with Roots – Calypso Rose and Super Blue.

Ramkissoon is being recognised for his work as a mathematician and his contribution to the development of science and technology in the Caribbean with a doctor of science degree. The distinguished academic is a former independent senator and recipient of the Chaconia gold medal. The three honourees will receive their degrees at the UWI, St Augustine 2019 graduation exercises on October 24-26.

Maxine Williams, Facebook's head of diversity, will receive a doctor of laws degree for leadership. The attorney, activist and actress is also a director of Massy Holdings Ltd. She will receive her honourary degree during the UWI, Cave Hill graudation exercise in Barbados on October 1.

The four Trinidadians are among ten people who will receive honourary degrees from UWI. Barbadians Stedson "Red Plastic Bag" Wiltshire, a soca artiste, will receive a doctor of letters for his work as an entertainer and scientist Alan Emtage, known as the "father of the search engine", will be conferred a doctor of science degree for scientific innovation at the Cave Hill graduation.

Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis S W Tapley Seaton will receive a doctor of laws degree for public service at UWI's open campus in Antigua on October 12.

Jamaicans Patrick A A Hylton, Thalia Lyn and Rev Dr Burchell Taylor will receive their degrees at UWI's Mona campus on November 1-2. Hylton will receive a doctor of laws for his contribution finance, Lyn also receives a doctor of letters for entrepreneurship and Taylor will receive a doctor of laws for theology.