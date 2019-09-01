3 get Chevening schols from UK

Top scholars: British High Commissioner Tim Stew with the recipients of the British government's Chevening scholarships 2019/20, Akil Callender, left to right, Asabi Rawlins and Carlon Mendoza during a ceremony at the commissioner's residence in Maraval on Thursday night. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

BRITISH High Commissioner Tim Stew lauded three local recipients of Chevening scholarships who will soon do postgraduate studies in the UK, but also revealed a pilot programme to help at-risk youngsters.

He spoke at a reception on Thursday evening at his Maraval residence.

The Chevening awardees are Asabi Rawlins, Akil Callender and Carlon Mendoza. Rawlins will do an LLM in international law and international relations at the University of Bristol. Callender will study for an MSc in energy, society and sustainability at the University of Edinburgh. Mendoza will undertake an LLM in international law with development at the University of Reading.

Stew said, "You are three dedicated and deserving young people. You represent a large group of seriously motivated youth in this country. Your achievement is no small feat."

He said the trio were among 1,000 awardees globally, selected from 50,000 applicants.

Stew said Chevening was the UK government's international scholarship scheme.

"It offers future leaders and influencers from around the world a brilliant opportunity to develop professionally and academically by studying in some of the world's leading universities in Britain."

It also helps them experience British culture and building lasting links to the UK, while forming friendships with other international young leaders which can last a lifetime. He said TT's scholars this year were funded to the tune of £100,000.

Stew said the UK's Prince's Trust and TT's National Training Agency (NTA) have partnered to offer the Achieve Programme to help youngsters bridge the gap between school and employment.

Just 18 per cent of Caribbean youth graduated from secondary school with a full certificate, he said.

"Youth employment hovers at around 40 per cent, (and) for those who find work, it is in many instances unstable and poorly paid."

He said the Prince's Trust saw a need in TT, which can benefit from lessons learnt from working with at-risk youth in the UK.

Some 120 students will be helped in six schools. These are Chaguanas South, Mucurapo West, Mucurapo East, Toco and Pentecostal Light and Life Secondary schools, plus Holy Faith Convent.

Stew also promised a 12-week pilot programme for youngsters aged 16-25 to develop life and employability skills to overcome personal challenges and pursue a brighter future. "In its pilot year it will support 210 young people."

On behalf of the trust and his High Commission, he thanked the Ministry of Education, NTA and Volunteer Centre of TT.

"We are pleased to work together to ensure that every young person in the Caribbean has the chance to lead a successful life."

He thanked bpTT for supporting both the Chevening and Achieve programmes.