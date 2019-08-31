N Touch
Saturday 31 August 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

We are still waiting forthe elevator

THE EDITOR: I live in the Chatham community. Our community centre was officially opened in May 2015. I attended the opening ceremony, although I had to be carried up the flight of stairs to get to the auditorium, which is located on the second floor because the minister at the time said that installing the elevator in the empty shaft was “a waste of time, a waste of money and a lot of inconvenience.”

The government changed in September, 2015.

The change brought hope of the elevator being installed or some other logical way of making the second floor of our community centre accessible to people in wheelchairs and those with other mobility issues.

However nothing has been done to date, therefore I still have to be carried up the stairs in order to attend anything being held in the auditorium.

One question: Am I wrong to think that the present Government has people with disabilities on the counter as well? Yes, I said counter because we do not even get to the back burner.

TYRON BISHOP

via e-mail

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "We are still waiting forthe elevator"

Letters to the Editor

Where to TT?

THE EDITOR: Tomorrow marks our 57th anniversary as an independent nation. The question now is…

Dare to be better

THE EDITOR: Sandals discontinued its initiative to open a hotel in Tobago. Some say it…

Not free

THE EDITOR: Independence Day in TT will be celebrated on Saturday. Trinidad used to be…

Prepare for US recession

THE EDITOR: An inverted yield curve has occurred before the last seven US recessions. This…