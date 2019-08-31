We are still waiting forthe elevator

THE EDITOR: I live in the Chatham community. Our community centre was officially opened in May 2015. I attended the opening ceremony, although I had to be carried up the flight of stairs to get to the auditorium, which is located on the second floor because the minister at the time said that installing the elevator in the empty shaft was “a waste of time, a waste of money and a lot of inconvenience.”

The government changed in September, 2015.

The change brought hope of the elevator being installed or some other logical way of making the second floor of our community centre accessible to people in wheelchairs and those with other mobility issues.

However nothing has been done to date, therefore I still have to be carried up the stairs in order to attend anything being held in the auditorium.

One question: Am I wrong to think that the present Government has people with disabilities on the counter as well? Yes, I said counter because we do not even get to the back burner.

TYRON BISHOP

via e-mail