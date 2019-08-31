‘We are architects of our destiny’ President’s Independence message:

TT is falling apart and losing sight of what it stands for, but the President is calling on the country to renew its principles of nationhood.

President Paula Mae-Weekes, in her Independence address, said, “We are falling grievously short of our founding principles – Discipline, Production and Tolerance.”

Failure to do the right thing can quickly lead to larger levels of indiscipline in more critical matters, she said.

“Our laissez-faire attitude to minor infractions has led to disconcerting levels of serious crime.

“The once-vaunted status as a model of ethnic harmony is slowly being lost, as can be seen in the political discussions via social media, in particular.”

Lack of jobs has contributed to increased unemployment and “there is a lack of enthusiasm displayed by workers across the public and private sectors,” she said.

Independence “made us the architects, operators and stewards of our destiny. We must accept and shoulder personal and institutional responsibility to re-stock our shelves with plenty.”

The President commented on TT’s uniqueness in its diversity, harmony, culture, energy and talents. She added “Even though we were all drawn from disparate and sundry paths, we can take pride in our enduring spirit and our ability to overcome the most daunting challenges as one people.”