TKR to visit Tobago on Monday

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

THE TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) cricket team will make a one-day visit to Tobago on Monday.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation announced this in a media release yesterday.

The contingent, which will consist of both players and technical staff, is scheduled to host a student engagement session at the Lowlands Multi-Purpose Facility. This will feature motivational speeches by the TKR manager Colin Borde and players and will also include a 'meet and greet' with the students.

Other planned activities include visits to Store Bay Beach Facility, Pigeon Point Heritage Park and a Nylon Pool boat tour.

The TKR visit is made possible by the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation and NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board), and will give the “Tobago Beyond” brand significant international and regional visibility.