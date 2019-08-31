Selector App makes debut at the Oval

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo (centre), coach Brendon McCullum (right) and all-rounder Kieron Pollard during the media launch of "The Selector" mobile app and the announcement of the Bravo XI vs Pollard XI match, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY ALLAN CRANE/CA-IMAGES.

FOR the first time fans will be able to impact the game with their decisions, as The Selector App will make its debut when the Bravo XI plays the Pollard XI at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair at 11 am, tomorrow.

The event is being sponsored by The Selector App, Trinbago Knight Riders and Sunshine Snacks.

The Selector App will introduce the Fan Decision System, giving fans the chance to make game-time decisions like picking the captain, calling the toss, choosing the batting order and bowling changes.

People will enter the Oval free once The Selector App is downloaded on their phone.

The app was launched at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, yesterday. Matthew Quinn, CEO of The Selector App, said a question will be asked to the fans on the big screen at the Oval giving everyone a chance to respond and the results will determine what happens in the match. For example, fans will be asked who do you want to bowl the second over while the first over is being bowled.

By the end of the first over based on votes from the fans it will be determined who will bowl the second over.

Dwayne Bravo said he is glad he won’t be in the firing line if the game does not go the way he wants.

“At least if something go wrong I would not get cuss for the first time in my career,” Bravo said laughing. “It is good and it is something different. Cricket lovers all have their own opinions on how the game should be played and what a captain should do at a particular moment and now it is their opportunity to be that person and to be that leader and take charge.”

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara will play for the Bravo XI. Kieron Pollard said he is excited to share the field with the icon.

“I think it is good (to have Lara involved). I think it is good for TT also being Independence for us in this country. The Prince of Port of Spain blessed us with a lot of entertaining times before and it is always a pleasure getting the opportunity to play with Brian and the guys are really looking forward to it.”

SQUADS –

Bravo XI: Dwayne Bravo, Brian Lara, Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo (wicketkeeper), Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Isaiah Rajah, Dexter Sween.

Pollard XI: Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Alexis, Khary Pierre, Seekugge Prasanna, Mark Deyal, Jarlarnie Seales, Leonardo Julien, Jon Russ Jaggesar.