Review or repeal? Law prof, politicians split on sedition law

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

DEAN of UWI's Faculty of Law Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine and COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan yesterday said there was no need to repeal the Sedition Act. But they both believed steps should be taken to review it and ensure it is not misused.

Former attorney general Garvin Nicholas, UNC MP Dr Roodal Moonilal and MSJ political leader David Abdulah called for the law to be repealed.

At the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Thursday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said no changes would be made to the act.

Antoine said the act was important to treat with sedition and treason, but suggested it could be reviewed so there were not situations where one is using "a sledgehammer to kill an ant."

Seepersad-Bachan said freedom of expression and freedom of the press are "not absolute rights" under the Constitution. All rights have limits, she added.

She identified section 3(1b) of the act as an example of provisions which remain relevant to TT.

That section defines a seditious intention as an intention "to excite any person or attempt, otherwise than by lawful means, to procure the alteration of any matter in the State by law established."

Seepersad-Bachan said there must be a distinction between passionate language and language intended to incite violence.

She also condemned public officials who brought people onto public platforms to make statements which could be divisive or seditious. Seepersad-Bachan said there must be a greater demand on high office holders to speak and behave more responsibly. She suggested the time had come for greater public education on the country's laws and a holistic review of laws deemed to be archaic.

Nicholas said the act was inappropriate for a modern society like TT. Moonilal said the act was never repealed under the People's Partnership because "our governance culture and respect for rights sent a message that while we may debate aggressively with opponents to our views, we will not tolerate state sanctioned oppression." He claimed the law has been repealed throughout the Commonwealth.

Abdulah alleged the sedition charge against PSA president Watson Duke placed TT "clearly on a slippery slope, and the slide must be halted now." He warned this could see the repression of legitimate protests.

Antoine, Nicholas and Abdulah were unaware of any convictions for sedition.

In 2005, Jamaat al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr was charged with sedition for statements he made during an Eid celebration at the Jamaat's mosque in Mucurapo. In August 2012, the matter ended with a hung jury.

Canada, New Zealand, India, Ireland and Singapore are among the Commonwealth countries that still have sedition laws.

In India on December 24, 2010, Binayak Sen, politician Narayan Sanyal and Kolkata businessman Piyush Guha were found guilty of sedition for helping the Maoists in their fight against the state. They were sentenced to life imprisonment but were granted bail by the supreme court on April 16, 2011.

In New Zealand, Tim Selwyn was convicted of sedition on June 8, 2006. His conviction was related to his throwing an axe through the Auckland electorate office window of then prime minister Helen Clark over the foreshore and seabed controversy. That matter involved indigenous Maori groups claiming ownership to New Zealand's foreshore and seabed.