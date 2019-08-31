Pollard adds firepower to TKR outfit

KIERON POLLARD, a man who doesn’t need any introduction in the cricketing fraternity, is one of the undisputed champions of the shortest format, having won franchise cricket titles around the globe, and having mesmerised fans with his all-round expertise for years.

This year, the local boy will don the TKR jersey for the first time, adding more firepower to the defending champions’ arsenal.

Pollard has been a part of West Indies’ international setup since 2007, when he made his One-Day International debut against South Africa in St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth. Interestingly, the big man from Trinidad had made his maiden First-Class appearance only three months prior to that.

Twelve years on, the world of cricket acknowledges Pollard as one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the shortest format. The 32-year-old has represented Somerset, Stanford Superstars, South Australia, Big Bash League’s Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Dhaka Gladiators of the Bangladesh Premier League, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada, Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League.

This year however, Pollard will return home to represent TKR, having been picked in the 2019 Player Draft.

In a team full of local stars, Pollard is expected to add tons of firepower to TKR’s arsenal, besides bringing his experience to the table. With a T20 strike rate of close to 150, and more than 250 wickets against his name, Pollard, as Dwayne ‘DJ’ Bravo says in his song, is a true Champion!