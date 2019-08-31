PM: End the blame game

Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister declared that as TT confronts a plethora of challenges, now "is not the time for citizens to play the blame-game or to dishonestly throw stones at each other." Dr Rowley made this declaration in his Independence Day message to the nation.

He observed in other parts of the world, "progressive citizens, rather than pelt stones, are using stones to build paths to a new society."

Rowley appealed to citizens to "all work to converting the lows of partisan political rivalries, just as they confront us, into the highs of harmony, mutual respect and a permanent space for moral values." While TT has experienced some highs such as the recent signing of an energy memorandum of understanding with Barbados and the success of its althletes at the Pan American Games, Rowley said there were lows on the national landscape.

One of these, he said, was "the spreading of a disappointingly negative story line that this country was in a state of crisis." Describing the people spreading this story as "doomsters," Rowley said they never cited TT's great international achievements or its beauties of life. Instead, Rowley said they only spread stories of " unnecessary bitterness, manufactured social conflict, racial tension, even gleefully predicting our collective failure."

He declared these people "pronounced wrongly" that Government would never take serious action against white collar crime nor progressively pursue the spate of violent crimes in TT. Rowley said citizens would observe Government's stand to proceed with a series of legislative crime-fighting measure. He added this disproves the picture the doomsters are trying to paint and shows Government's "determined will to bring order where there is a chaotic reality."

He recalled recently making comments on the Public Service which were "eagerly misinterpreted, unfortunately."

At a recent handing over ceremony of motorcycles to the Police Service at St James Barracks, Rowley observed that some public servants acted lazy. He hoped this could be the beginning a national conversation on the Public Service, and that "we could work collectively towards demanding a business-orientated organisation, one that delivers customer-sensitive service, adopts a culture of strategic planning, delivers prompt results and cost effective projects."

Rowley said the Public Service has to be "the spinal cord of the new society." The new society, Rowley continued, must see "our re-focusing on higher moral values, and morality in public and private office; achieving a safer country, through authorities solving and citizens consciously preventing crime."

He also said TT can take pride in its recent hosting of Carifesta XIV. Rowley said this demonstrated, that "in spite of the history of how we all arrived here, and our language and ethnic differences, there is a unique richness of spirit which resides, within all Caribbean people."

As citizens consciously review TT's list of highs and lows, Rowley said, "We should also be asking ourselves how can we re-create, change, solve, and invent." In marking TT's 57th anniversary of independence, Rowley declared now is the time for citizens to "hold hands and step confidently forward with 'boundless faith' in a destiny which we can shape.