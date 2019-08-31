Plus size model casting call

Models at Lights Camera Curves

Closet Red welcomes plus models of all ages, heights and sizes at its casting call tomorrow for its signature event Lights Cameras Curves (LCC).

Casting takes place on a first-come first-served basis from 2.30- 5 pm at SheCasa, 56 Joyeau Street, Curepe.

Selected models from the casting will move on to the LCC casting party after which they will selected for the final runway.

“The plus size woman is an exceptionally beautiful woman and we celebrate that,” explained Closet Red managing director and LCC producer, Sonja Pollonais.

“Every year we open up casting to the general public - all ages, all heights, all sizes and we always uncover plus women with that confidence, sparkling personality, the right attitude and stage presence to make their debut on a Lights Cameras Curves stage.”

Pollonais, a trained guidance counsellor and a licensed “Be Body Positive” facilitator, went on to describe the model casting process. “We are a show that goes beyond the fashion. We have a model development training programme - four weeks of working with the models to not only work on modelling technique for plus size, but also to promote body positivity and enhance the natural confidence of each model.”

LCC takes place on October 12 at the Queen’s Hall auditorium, St Ann’s.

For further info call 293-4341 or visit Facebook www.facebook.com/ClosetRed, Instagram: @closetred or www.MzzRed.com