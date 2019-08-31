Newsday Kids meet and greet with TKR

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo, left, signs autograghs for children at the Newsday Kids meet and greet session at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

CHILDREN got the opportunity to meet and take photographs with Trinbago Knight Riders players including captain Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine when Newsday Kids held a meet and greet session at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.

The players, who are currently preparing for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that starts on Wednesday, took some time off before training to sign bats, t-shirts and notebooks.

Team manager Colin Borde gave the children some words of encouragement, telling them to listen to their parents and coaches, and about the value of hard work. Borde also took the children to the middle of the field to show them the wicket. Following the meet and greet session the children looked at the TKR training session at the Oval.