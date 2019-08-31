More oversight needed on council cash No Couva accounts since 2005

EVEN as Khadijah Ameen urged the Integrity Commission to fight corruption at municipal corporations, her colleagues Dr Suruj Rambachan and Deoroop Teemal doubted they could handle the increased funds due to them under local government reform.

All these fears were expressed at yesterday’s sitting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on local government reform, with Paul Richards in the chair.

Ameen urged that senior staff at corporations be made to declare their income and assets, and maybe lose their job if found to have acquired assets by corruption on the job.

“I want to ask if the Service Commission or CPO (Chief Personnel Officer) has any way of taking reports from the Integrity Commission into consideration when doing their performance appraisals to determine if these persons will be promoted or not.

“It is my view that more officers in the regional corporations, particularly CEOs and chief officers, who have signatory power and who spend billions of tax payers dollars, should have to account to the Integrity Commission.”

In reply, Utra Ali, executive officer of the Statutory Authority Service Commission, said she had never got any such reports from the commission and would have to seek legal advice as to whether that was a possibility. Similar remarks came from Acting Director of Personnel Administration Debra Parkinson for municipal staff covered by the Services Commission Department.

Doubting the corporations’ ability to handle their increased revenue inflows, Teemal said, “It paints a bit of a frightening picture in terms of accountability.”

Likewise, Rambachan lamented that even as corporations were unable to account for millions of dollars of revenue now, they would soon get millions more.

Auditor General Lorelly Pujadas revealed that Couva Tabaquite Talparo Regional Corporation had not submitted to her office their requisite annual financial statements since 2005.

The corporations of Chaguanas and Tunapuna/Piarco had not sent in theirs since 2011, while Sangre Grande had last sent in theirs in 2013, she added.

Saying the most recent statement from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation was for 2016, Pujadas complained it was not done in an appropriate form.

Marcia Pile-O’Brady, executive officer at the Ombudsman’s Office, said the Ombudsman only had powers of moral suasion after investigating people’s complaints against state bodies.

“In instances where moral suasion does not work, it may be time for the Ombudsman to be given more powers.”

She said many complaints related to funding allocated to items but then being re-directed elsewhere, with complainants then being told their complaints were "receiving attention."

Some discussion ensued on the different requirements for municipal police officers. Those hired through the SASC to work at cities and boroughs must have five CSEC passes, but those working at regional corporations need just three passes. Rambachan reckoned it should be standardised at five passes, although Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Harrikrishen Baldeo instead said performance ultimately depended on the efforts of the particular individual. Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein promised 100 police officers in each municipal corporations and 200 in the Port of Spain City Corporation.