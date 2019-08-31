Lopinot man, pet pitbull shot dead

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 44-year-old Lopinot man after he was gunned down inside his home on Friday night.

Police said Randy May was shot several times in the kitchen of his home at Surrey Village, Lopinot, at around 11.30 pm when a relative heard the gunfire.

On checking, she saw May's body on the floor with several gunshot wounds.

Arima police were called in along with homicide investigators and a district medical officer who declared May dead at the scene.

Police also said May's pet pitbull was shot and killed by the attackers.