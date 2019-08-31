‘Leave the man alone!’ Kublalsingh on Duke:

Environmentalist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh holds up yesterday's Newsday while speaking at a press conference at OWTU Headquarters, San Fernando yesterday. PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

“Leave the man alone.”

So said Dr Wayne Kublalsingh on the sedition charge against the leader of the Public Service Association (PSA) Watson Duke.

Speaking at a press conference at the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union’s headquarters at San Fernando yesterday, Kublalsingh accused governments and their agents of tending to act illegally in using information collected on people.

The activist said: “It seems inadvisable for governments and their agents to be collecting data on this one and doing nothing about it in court —actionable information. But when that individual says something hurtful to them, then they go back in their files, bring out the information, and put the person in court.”

He referred to such a move as oppressive and harsh and he accused the current administration of doing it.

“Mr Duke is my brother; he is my blood brother. We fight for the same things. He is a man who has greatness marked upon his brow, I have seen it.

“It is the same kind of thing they (governments) used to do to Martin Luther King Jr, or Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler. Let the man do his great things.”

The PSA leader appeared yesterday before a Port of Spain magistrate who granted him bail in the sum of $250,000.

The case was adjourned to December 13.

Kublalsingh said: “He is fighting for the trade union movement, for the working class. He is very dedicated to his duty.

“He takes his bull horn and goes to work every day in a very dedicated way just as Dr Rowley is doing his educated work. Leave the man alone.”

To the Prime Minister, Kublalsingh said: “Deal with the crime. You have plenty of things to do and you are dealing with Duke, a patriot, a son of the soil who stands up for people? If he made a mistake, let the man make a lil mistake if it is so.”

Kublalsingh pledged to support Duke’s political party, just as he supports the Movement for Social Justice, working-class people, the lands and communities of TT.