Kamla: Massa day is not done!

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has said the government is repressing citizens and has called on them “to reject those who seek to promote divisiveness, oppression and tyranny in our society.”

In her Independence Day address, she likened the governance of the current administration as “torment used pre-independence. Clearly massa day is not done!”

Using the arrest and charge of Public Services Association leader Watson Duke, the Persad-Bissessar said that various institutions and bodies, such as, “news editors, journalists, unionists, religious leaders, civil society leaders, concerned citizens, political commentators and non-government politicians, are now being tacitly intimidated by the recent resurrection of the sedition laws.” Persad-Bissessar called on the government to state the specific criteria used to determine what is free speech and what is seditious. Making reference to statements issued by MP Fitzgerald Hinds, on a previous occasion, she said “There was no investigation, no charge, no protest from the government for one while the other is being prosecuted and persecuted.

TT’s image being tarnished and the way of life we once knew is constantly being eroded due to the acts and inactions of the government.”Amid the ills, there are accomplishments, dynamism and talents of our people and she said the government should “all in their power to ensure that each citizen is empowered to be part of nation-building.”