Four Parapan Am medals

(Left to right) Sydney Barta and Beatriz Hatz and Nyoshia Cain-Claxton pose with their medals after the women's 200-metre final at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo source, Facebook page of Nyoshia Cain-Claxton

NARISSA FRASER

TT's Parapan American Games journey came to an end last night in Lima, Peru. The team will return home on Tuesday with four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze.

The Games began on August 22 and will end tomorrow.

Nyoshia Cain-Claxton copped TT's first medal last Sunday, taking bronze in the women's 200-metre T64 final. Akeem Stewart set a world record to increase the medal haul to two on August 27 when he won the men's discus throw F64 final. Cain-Claxton medalled again the following day - this time, copping gold in the women's 100m T64 final. Stewart also doubled his medal count, placing second in the men's javelin throw F64 final.

Dennis La Rose missed out on a medal after he was eliminated by Argentina's Mauro Depergola in table tennis.

Carlos Greene placed fifth in the men's discus throw F11 final with a throw of 27.76m, and sixth in the men's shot put final throwing 10.19m.

Shantol Ince also missed out on medals in the women's 50m and 100m freestyle F9 finals where she placed sixth.

At the 2015 staging of the Games in Toronto, Canada, TT earned two medals with Stewart copping gold in the men's discus and javelin throw events.