Duke out of hospital again

PSA president Watson Duke leaves Port of Spain Magistrates' Court with his wife Kim after he appeared on a sedition charge on Friday.

Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke has discharged himself from Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) for the the third time over the past week, officials confirmed.

Duke reportedly left ward three of the hospital late yesterday evening, according to PSA vice president Ian Murray who said the labour leader was at home resting and on medication.

"I know that he left the hospital sometime late yesterday. He's taking medication at this time and I know he will be getting some rest," Murray said.

Duke was charged with one count of sedition yesterday and was granted bail with surety in the sum of $250,000. After being released from police custody, he was readmitted to the hospital after he complained to his attorney John Heath that he was still feeling unwell.

Asked what was the cause of Duke's illness, Murray said he was not sure but sources confirmed it was in relation to stress and exhaustion.

Special Branch police visited Duke's office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on Monday afternoon when he was hospitalised for the first time.