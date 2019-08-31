Dialysed Thoughts shared at Carifesta

Richard Allan Hayde as he steps on stage for his open mic session to read from his recent book Dialysed Thoughts

“The more we share, the more we have” is the way Author of Dialysed Thoughts, Richard Allan Hayde, opened his open mic session on August 23 at the recent Carifesta Book Fair at the Grand Market, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

As he told his audience, “the book was done to address the issue of men not being known to share personal information when facing life challenges” and pointed to the Carifesta forum as one where, “after we all share, we all get to walk away with substantively more than we came to the experience with”.

As he said, it was a truly fitting way to honour his mother (Ira Hayde) who always told him that if he learnt any lesson from life, it was his responsibility to share it… no what challenges we may face.

At the open mic sessions several writers were asked to read excerpts from their creative works during the week of Carifesta. In the book Dialysed Thoughts, the reader is taken through the author’s journey to find personal understanding and a worthy response to life’s realities.

Hayde has over 25 years of strategic involvement in many Caribbean and international strategic communications, change management (including project design and planning), public relations (including image and impression management), media relations, advertising, marketing, social marketing, customer service and multi-media communications and event management initiatives.