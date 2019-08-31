Claxton Bay shooting victim on the mend

THE 27-year-old woman shot and wounded outside her home in Claxton Bay on Wednesday night has had surgery and was in a stable condition up to press time.

Police said Jessica Alexander is recovering at the San Fernando General Hospital and the search continues for the gunman.

Alexander was liming in front of her home at Old Train Line in St Margaret’s Village shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday when the man accosted her. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, short pants and slippers. He asked if she was selling weed, then shot her twice before she had a chance to respond.

As Alexander cried for help, the gunman got into a dark-coloured car, which sped off. Neighbours called the police.

Alexander was reported to be in critical condition initially but was stabilised after surgery on Thursday.

Police returned to the area, but residents did not provide any additional information about the shooting.

Sgt Dookoo is leading investigations.