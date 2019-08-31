Back-to-school lunches

TODAY we as a nation celebrate our 57th year of Independence, happy Independence Day to you all! It’s also back-to-school on Monday. How time flies, mothers will breathe sighs of relief as kids go back to their school routines and life shifts back to a more organised state.

Again, the questions are raised: What’s for lunch? Shall I provide lunch? Shall they buy lunch? The answer is balance

It is challenging having to make lunch-kit lunches daily, but you can plan the lunches ahead of time and mix it up a bit. There can be good wholesome sandwiches on wholegrain bread, delicious healthy salads, and home baked muffins, cakes, cookies and fruit.

Avoid sugared soft drinks, provide more water instead. Plan the menu together, shop the grocery, and make their treats together with them on the weekends, remember they freeze well.

Here are some delicious and healthy recipes that you can throw into your lunch menu repertoire and kick it up a notch!

Oven roasted chicken cutlets with island spice rub

These make delicious sandwiches, or slice and add to a pasta or potato salad.

12 chicken thighs (large), boned

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbs olive oil

Spice rub

1/3 cup ground, roasted cumin

1/3 cup chili powder

4 tbs ground crushed coriander seeds

1 tbs ground cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

½ tbs brown sugar

2 tbs salt

2 tbs freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1 tsp paprika

In a spice mill or food processor or blender, process all the ingredients for the spice rub. This will keep in a covered bottle in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.

To prepare chicken:

Rub chicken with garlic, olive oil and 2 tbs spice rub leave for about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 400F, place chicken pieces on a baking tray and roast for about 20 minutes until done. Serves 6

Mini cheese and pepper meat loaves

1 cup bread crumbs

½ cup milk

1 lb lean ground beef

2 tbs fresh ground green seasoning

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbs fresh thyme

2 eggs

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 red pimento peppers, seeded and chopped

6 ozs cheddar cheese, cubed

1 tsp salt

Crumble bread crumbs with milk Let stand for 15 minutes.

Place beef into a large mixing bowl, add seasoning, garlic, thyme and combine.

Lightly beat eggs and add it to the crumb mixture.

Add this to the beef mixture and stir well to combine.

Add peppers and cheese and combine.

Season with salt.

Place mixture into greased muffin tins, bake for about 30 minutes or until a wooden tester comes out clean when testing meat loaves. Makes 12 mini meat loaves.

** this can be made in a loaf tin, bake for about 60 minutes.

Banana oatmeal muffins

1 tbs vinegar

3/4 cup milk

1 cup oatmeal

1 cup mashed ripe banana, about 4

2 eggs

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups all-purpose flour- sifted

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ cup chocolate chips (optional)

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Grease 12 large muffin cups or line with paper baking cases.

Combine milk with vinegar. Let stand for 10 minutes.

Stir in oatmeal and leave for 5 minutes so that oatmeal softens a bit.

Beat eggs with sugar in a mixing bowl until light.

Stir in bananas, milk and oatmeal, vegetable oil and vanilla, stir well.

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients just until moistened. Add chocolate chips if using.

Spoon batter into muffin cups generously filling each to the top.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes until done and tops are firm to the touch.

Cool and store in an airtight container.

Cheddar Cheese Muffins

2 cups all-purpose flour-sifted

1 tbs baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C)

Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper baking cases.

Combine flour, baking powder, and salt.

Beat egg, add milk ,sugar and vegetable oil. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture, fold in grated cheese.

Spoon batter into muffin cups.

Bake for 20 minutes until done.

Cool and serve.

