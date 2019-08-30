Zoo staff on standby to monitor animals Independence Day fireworks

ANIMALS at the Emperor Valley Zoo will be monitored on Independence Day as Ansa McAl's Spectacular Pyromusical Fireworks display goes up at the Queen's Park Savannah (QPS) tomorrow evening. TT celebrates 57 years as an independent nation.

There were concerns that the animals would be spooked with the loud noise of fireworks and music trucks. Just a few days ago, officials at the zoo complained about loud music coming from the home of cricket legend Brian Lara at Chancellor Hill. It was reported that the animals became agitated.

A worker at the zoo told Newsday the staff will be out tomorrow night to provide some level of comfort to the animals. The worker said animal conditioning was normal in zoos worldwide where the animals were made to get accustomed to certain noises and was standard operative procedure.

"Of course, we are concerned about the noise level, but they did have a rehearsal. It was not too loud. Our animals are accustomed to certain noise and activities. We have staff living close by in Belmont, Maraval, Chancellor Hill, and they can get here soon if there is an emergency."

Communications officer at the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) Kevon Gervais provided further information on the event.

He said the authority was guided by the EMA Act (Chpt 35:05), which outlines its roles, functions and responsibilities. The Noise Pollution Control Rules (NPCR) 2001, a subsidiary legislation of the act, has set prescribed standards for noise in zones throughout TT.

The NPCR also provides for the issuing of variations of the Prescribed Standards, under set conditions.

The EMA confirmed that under the NPCR (2001), a noise variation had been issued for the discharge of fireworks at the QPS tomorrow from 8 pm to 8.20 pm.

Noise variations have also been sought and obtained for the fireworks displays at San Fernando Hill and Arima Velodrome.

With regard to the noise variation issued for the QPS, there is a condition that requires the organisation hosting the event to issue notices to the surrounding receptors, inclusive of the Emperor Valley Zoo, prior to the event, so that appropriate measures can be taken.

"The Authority is working with all our stakeholders to encourage compliance with environmental policies and procedures, as set out in the various pieces of legislation. With specific regard to the use of fireworks, the EMA is working with the Ministry of Planning and Development and other stakeholders to formulate and implement solutions to the excessive noise pollution generated from their discharge."