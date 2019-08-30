UK’s Stew stays on

British High Commissioner Tim Stew left the recipients of the British Government's Chevening scholarship 2019/20 from next to Stew, Akil Callender,Asabi Rawlins and Carlon Mendoza during a ceremony at the Commissioner residence in Maraval on Thrsday night. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

BRITISH High Commissioner Tim Stew will stay on the job for another year, having been originally due to have left TT already.

He told this to Newsday on Thursday evening at a reception to the 2019 Chevening Scholarship awardees at his Maraval residence.

“I was supposed to have left last month, but have been asked to stay on for another year. Things are going well in TT.”

Stew said his total term would end up being five years.

“That is a nice length of time to do things,” he effused.