UK envoy sounds off on anthem

Tim Stew

BRITISH High Commissioner Tim Stew sounded a conservative note when asked about Danielle Williams' operatic twist to the TT national anthem sung at last Sunday's closing ceremony of Carifesta XIV.

Afterward the ceremony, President Paula-Mae Weekes issued a statement expressing displeasure at variations in performances of the anthem.

Newsday broached the issue with the diplomat on Thursday at his reception for this year's three Chevening scholars at his Maraval residence.

"First thing I'd say is, congratulations to all involved in Carifesta," said Stew. "It was an extraordinary event or series of events. I was very impressed. It was very colourful and a real celebration of culture in this part of the world. As a foreigner coming in and being here, I thought it was pretty wonderful and really lovely."

On the anthem, he said, "I think generally, across the world people expect and accept their national anthem will be played in the form it was written for. Of course we know that national symbols such as your anthem or your flag or whatever it is...I am always meticulous about those things, because I know that people can get offended very easily, if you don't quite get it right."

Stew said he was not actually a part of the ongoing debate on Williams's version, which was for the local citizenry to debate.

"But it is generally accepted that we play the national anthem or sing it in the way it was written, with the words that were written."