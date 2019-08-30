Teen in court for grandmother’s murder
An 18-year-old Charlieville man appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate this afternoon charged with the murder of his grandmother on Sunday, police said.
Daveanand Bahadoor of Pierre Road, Charlieville, was charged with the murder of 85-year-old Polly Bahadoor by investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III, after they received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions .
Bahadur was remanded in custody.
The elder Bahadoor was found bludgeoned to death at her home. The teen was found in another room of the house.
