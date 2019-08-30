President presented with Lego coat of arms

NATIONAL PRIDE: Members of the Lego Club of TT pose with President Paula-Mae Weeks at her office yesterday, after presenting to her a replica of this country’s coat of arms.

ON the eve of TT’s 57th Independence anniversary, President Paula-Mae Weekes was presented yesterday with a six-by-six-foot Lego replica of the national coat of arms as a gift to TT.

Weekes was presented with the replica by the Lego Club of TT at President’s House, St Ann’s.

The replica took the club’s members 95 hours and 17,000 Lego bricks to create. The project began in June and its members met weekly to build the model. The club’s members consist of children five-15.

At yesterday’s presentation, nine members were present along with four executive members and the club’s director, Terrence Francois. He said some aspects of the replica took the children three hours to complete, as it was “truly a large puzzle to piece together.”

The Lego Club was founded in August 2016 as a non-profit organisation and its vision is to “enhance children’s ability in Lego building and skills.”

Its various activities and competitions have a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) focus.

Weekes, addressing the young members and the executive, asked the club to encourage more girls to join.

Asked about Weekes’ request, Francois said on October 11, International Day of the Girl Child, it intended to have a competition for girls alone.

“So that will encourage girls to be a part of the competition and also join the club also,” Francois said.

The club currently has about five girls among its 25 members.