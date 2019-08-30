Pan on the Avenue tomorrow

THE eighth edition of Pan on the Avenue, carded for Independence Day, will take on a new look with the inclusion of brass bands and pretty mas.

In addition to 25 steel orchestras the organisers – the Woodbrook/St James Community Association – have included Brass to the World and Rave The Band.

Along with the traditional mas characters there will be sections from Yuma and Legacy, and Wee International will launch its 2020 presentation Lust.

Pan on the Avenue Eight is dedicated to Alston Cecil Hume (Maestro), a soca music pioneer who died 42 years ago on Independence Day.

There will be an award segment before the parade to honour several cultural icons who have died over the last year. The list includes calypsonians and masmen such as Winston Bailey (Shadow), Winston Scarborough (The Original De Fosto Himself) and Andrew (Lord Superior) Marcano), David Cameron (Trini Revellers), Roland St George (d’Crew) and Louis Stefan Monteil (Yuma).

Pannist Andrew “Jappa” Melot of Brimblers and photographer Calvin French will also be honoured.

The organisers have chosen 12 long-standing families, individuals and organisations from Woodbrook to receive awards for this year’s edition. They are the Smith, Haynes, Hall, Hunte, Padmore, Browne and Chuckaree families, Franklin “Frank” Agarrat, Patricia Rousseau, June Blades, Roland Ronnie Moses and Bread Basket.

Steel orchestras from south like CAL Skiffle Steel and Golden Hands Steel will meet those from the east – Sangre Grande Cordettes, Melodians and FCB Supernovas – as well as those from central – NGC Couva Joylanders and T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps – along with Katzenjammers and NLCB Buccooneers from Tobago as they join the orchestras from Woodbrook and environs in a steelband parade.

Pan on the Avenue starts at 6 pm at Adam Smith Square on Ariapita Avenue.